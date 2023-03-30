Report released to unveil egregious US record on refugees, immigrants

A small group of activists from BAMN (Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary) protest outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC on March 2. Photo: AFP

China on Thursday released a report to unveil the US' egregious record and its lies and double standards on issues of refugees and immigrants, which together with a series of reports released recently by China on the chronic ills of US democracy and human rights, removed the fa?ade of American democracy and pricked the bubbles of the US' "beacon of democracy," analysts said.The report, titled "US Human Rights Abuse against Refugees and Immigrants: Truth and Facts," reviews events in the past and present within the US and beyond, and digs into multiple domestic factors behind the entrenched immigration and refugee problems in the US. It also reveals the primary cause of the global refugee crisis - the US.The report, which was released on Thursday - the second day of the US' second "Summit for Democracy," highlights the US' shameful record of human rights violations of ethnic minorities, refugees and immigrants, and its hypocrisy on democracy and human rights, Jia Chunyang, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times.While US President Joe Biden talked about various topics on democracy and touted a narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism" at the "Summit for Democracy," the domestic situation on democracy and human rights is getting worse and the government is incapable of settling long-seated ills, said Jia.The violations of the rights of immigrants in the US can be traced back to the time it was founded as white Americans, mainly Anglo-Saxon Protestants, were very suspicious of immigrants and tried to restrict and assimilate them.Immigrants who were black, Japanese, Irish or Chinese, and people from Eastern and Southern Europe, as well as Muslims, had all been ostracized in the US, according to the report.After entering the 21st century, successive US administrations have increasingly restricted immigration and treated immigrants harshly and inhumanely. For example, the US government arrested 850,000 migrants in 2019 and more than 1.7 million in 2021, a record high since 1986.Records also show that among the 266,000 migrant children held in government custody in recent years, more than 25,000 people have been detained for longer than 100 days, nearly 1,000 for more than a year and at least three for over five years, said the report.Facts speak louder than words. Analysts said that no matter how the US proclaims itself as being the "beacon of democracy," the history, the data and the tears of immigrants and refugees make it clear that it is not eligible to hold the summit for democracy, nor does it have the right to lecture other countries about democracy or even interfere with other countries' domestic affairs under the banner of democracy or human rights.The report also urges the US to "seriously reflect on its terrible record on the issue of refugees and immigrants" and stop all hegemonic and bullying practices, stop creating new crises, stop acting like a "human rights guardian," and stop using human rights as a pretext to smear and attack others.As democracy and human rights have been weaponized by the US to serve its strategic interests and maintain its hegemony, more countries with justice are standing out to remove the US fa?ade, said Jia.China has recently released a series of reports on US' arbitrary detention at home and abroad, long-arm jurisdiction and striking economic polarization . China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday also issued its Report on Human Rights Violations in the US in 2022, revealing that human rights legislation and justice in the US have seen an extreme retrogression.