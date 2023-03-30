Culture Beat: 'To Be Continued' hits the big screen

Promotional material for comedy-horror To Be Continued Photo: Courtesy of Maoyan 'To Be Continued' hits the big screen 'To Be Continued' hits the big screen

Story of loyal dog gets Chinese version

To Be Continued is a Chinese comedy-horror film about a short video start-up company and its three partners.As debt pushes the company to the edge of shutting down, the three partners decided to cooperate for the last time by shooting short videos on the set of a thriller movie. However, the unexpected discoveries on the set drag them into a conspiracy.The movie takes the trendy short videos as its topic, combining the genres of comedy as well as horror to present an innovative story for moviegoers to enjoy.The movie is set to be released in cinemas across the country on Friday.The Chinese version of the well-known story Hachiko will be released on Friday.The true story of Hachiko, a young dog in Japan waiting for its deceased owner to come back, touched hundreds of millions of people around the world after it was adapted as a movie in Japan and then once again later in the US.This time the movie's screenwriter has set the story in Southwest China's mountainous Chongqing Municipality. The puppy's name has been changed from Hachiko, or Sir Eight, into Batong, the name for a mahjong tile with eight dots, as playing mahjong is a popular hobby among Chongqing residents.The Chinese version of the story has included a lot of other ­localization to show China's ­down-to-earth family life to movie­goers.