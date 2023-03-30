Blue Book on international situation, China's diplomacy released

Photo: Website of China Institute of International Studies

Focusing on building a community with a shared future for mankind, China's diplomacy in 2022 made new contributions to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development by standing strong in times of change and forging ahead despite headwinds, said the China Institute of International Studies in a blue book on the international situation and China's diplomacy released in Beijing on Thursday.Despite the complex and changing international situation in 2022, China steadfastly safeguarded its national dignity and core interests, firmly grasped the initiative of national development and security, actively carried out bilateral and multilateral activities, and vigorously promoted the development of relations with other countries under the new circumstances.The blue book points out that the hegemony and bullying of the US has led to divisions in the world and brought profound harm. The US is heavily involved in the Ukraine crisis, and is striving to build an exclusive camp in Asia, calling for division, confrontation and decoupling.In addition, the US has clearly identified China as a "strategic competitor." The administration of President Joe Biden continues to fight a trade war and assemble the camp against China, shaking the political foundations of China-US relations and bringing tension into bilateral relations.However, peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit are the common aspirations of the international community. In 2022, there were also positive changes, as the vast majority of developing countries strengthened solidarity and actively carried out cooperation.Liu Feng, a professor of international relations at Tsinghua University, said at the launch conference that the international order dominated by the US-led West is being loosened and adjusted. Emerging powers, represented by China, are rising and forming a new balance without resorting to force.For emerging countries, this not only means enhancement of discourse on the global stage, but also the possibility of stable development and participation in international cooperation without conflict and confrontation, Liu noted.The blue book also said that the Ukraine crisis will continue to be the main area of concern in the international situation in 2023. The US and some European countries will also be deeply involved in the situation, taking the opportunity to work out their own interests, and the world will continue to face severe challenges in safeguarding peace and stability.Although the international situation and the world economy will still face challenges, China will continue to contribute to the building of a new type of international relations, promote a more open and inclusive world economy, firmly uphold international fairness and justice, and actively promote a fairer and more equitable global governance system.