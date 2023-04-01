China's sport administration vows full cooperation in combating football corruption after deputy director placed under investigation

Photo: web
The Chinese General Administration of Sport (GAS) held a meeting on Saturday, vowing to fully cooperate with the top Party discipline watchdog to combat corruption in the football industry.
The move came as Du Zhaocai, a deputy minister of GAS, was reportedly placed under investigation for suspicion of seriously violating laws and disciplines.
Recent corruption cases in the football industry showed that corruption in the industry remains complex and severe, the meeting noted.
The Communist Party of China Central Committee vowed on Monday the launch of random inspections across the GAS to promote the implementation of China's plan to build the country into a sporting power and address issues in sport administration, especially in football industry.
The meeting stressed that the move fully demonstrates that the CPC Central Committee's determination to root out corruption in football industry.
According to media reports, Du, born in 1960, has served as the GAS' athletics center and the Chinese Football Association (CFA). In 2018, he became Party secretary of the CFA and in 2019 he became deputy chairman of the CFA.
He is reportedly the ninth official
currently under investigation linked to the sport as China deepens fight against corruption in the industry.
The multiple probes, heralded by the investigation into former national team coach Li Tie in November 2022, have been called a storm sweeping through Chinese soccer, with officials ranging from association president to disciplinary committee members making the headlines.
