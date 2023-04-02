China awards medals for first batch of 8,487 immigration administration police officers guarding border regions

Bronze, silver and gold medals awarded to the first batch of 8,487 police officers in commemoration of their exemplary work and efforts in guarding China's border regions Photo: National Immigration Administration

The national immigration authorities on Sunday awarded medals to the first batch of 8,487 police officers in commemoration of their exemplary work and efforts in guarding China's border regions, marking the first time the country has presented the medals -- honorary awards for immigration administration workers.The police officers from China's immigration administration organs have been stationed in the snowy plateaus and remote border areas all year long. They have dedicated their lives to the border regions, making great sacrifices and outstanding contributions to safeguarding national security and border stability, according to the National Immigration Administration on Sunday.The medals were presented by the administration and its subsidiary immigration administration departments. It was established after being approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.From this year on, each year the medals will be awarded to immigration administration police officers who have served in remote and harsh areas of border regions including Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and other border areas. Officers who have given 10, 20 and 30 years of service will be awarded bronze, silver and gold medals respectively, according to the authorities.The medals contain major elements including five stars, Great Wall passes, shields, olive branches and snowdrops.In China's remote border regions, these immigration administration police officers are guarding the country and the people's safety. Some of them gave up their holiday to station in the regions with the average altitude of more than 5,000 meters, and the outdoor temperature close to minus 25 C in China's Xizang region, according to media reports.On the same day, 10 police officers from the front-line of China's immigration administration organs were commended as top ten guardians and were honored first-class merit, according to the authorities.Global Times