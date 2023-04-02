China calls on Japan, which has been bullied by the US in semiconductor sector, not to join chip restrictions

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang holds talks with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, capital of China, April 2, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

China's foreign minister called on Japan not to join the US in chip restrictions, when talking with his Japanese counterpart on Sunday.The US used bullying to brutally suppress Japan's semiconductor industry, and now it is using the same tactics against China, Qin Gang, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister said on Sunday, when meeting Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Beijing on Sunday."Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The pain remains for Japan and Japan should not help the evil. The blockade will only further stimulate China's resolve for self-reliance," said Qin.As a member of the G7 and more importantly of Asia, Japan should do more to contribute to regional peace and stability, and build a genuine consensus of the international community, Qin stressed.For his part, Hayashi expressed Japan's willingness to work with China, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly contribute to regional and global prosperity and stability as responsible countries, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the reform of the UN Security Council.Global Times