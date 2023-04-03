Chinese netizens commemorate Ryuichi Sakamoto, stressing cultural exchanges with Japan

Ryuichi Sakamoto Photo: VCG







Following the news of renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto's death, entries related to him quickly topped the trending topics on Sina Weibo on Monday, with Chinese netizens sharing his music and quotes to commemorate him.Sakamoto was one of Japan's most successful musicians, acclaimed for his work in the Yellow Magic Orchestra as well as solo albums and film scores. His film score for The Last Emperor, in 1987, won him an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe. He also acted in the movie, an epic about the life of Puyi, the last emperor of China."Thank you for coming to the world and bringing us so many touching moments. Listening to your music, we can always feel the emotions between each note," Chinese actress Chang Chun-ning commented on Sakamoto's Weibo account."Live authentically and don't forget to look at the moon every day," a netizen said, quoting Sakamoto.As Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi just visited China on Sunday, many netizens also said that people-to-people exchanges are the real bond between China and Japan.Recently, Japanese director Makoto Shinkai came to China to promote his new film Suzume, and was warmly welcomed by Chinese audiences. The movie has earned a 7.5/10 on Chinese review site Douban."China and Japan are close neighbors separated only by a narrow strip of water, friendly people-to-people exchanges will help cement the foundation of China-Japan relations," a netizen said.Global Times