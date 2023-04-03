Global Times holds investment promotion event for over a dozen Chinese cities, counties and industrial parks

The 3rd Global Promotion Event for Foreign Business Investment Attraction

The Global Times held a major investment promotion conference on Sunday inviting more than a dozen Chinese cities, counties and industrial parks to Beijing, aiming to build a global platform for governments at all levels, industrial parks and businesses to discuss new business ideas, create connections for new projects and focus on new growth engines.Speaking at the conference, Bai Long, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said that high-quality development in China has become a main engine for global economic growth and investment promotion is a lifeline that supports economic vitality. Bai hopes that the conference will provide a platform for exchanges among governments, media and businesses and contribute to the rise of Chinese cities and China's high-quality development.At the conference, in its third edition, cities, counties and industrial parks from across the country, including Chengdu and Guangyuan in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Ordos in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone Changsha section in Central China's Hunan Province, introduced their local economic advantages and resources and vowed to create a better business environment and attract more investment to support China's high-quality development.Ma Youhua, deputy director of the Chengdu Investment Promotion Bureau's office in Beijing, said that Chengdu's comprehensive strength has been continuously improved, and it has become the third sub-provincial city in the country with a total economic volume exceeding 2 trillion yuan ($290.30 billion)."We sincerely invite everyone to set their sights on Chengdu, invest and start business in Chengdu, and eagerly look forward to sharing new opportunities for urban development and a new future of win-win cooperation with you," Ma said.Dong Li, mayor of Guangyuan, said that an open and inclusive Guangyuan is an ideal place for investment, adding that Guangyuan has great investment environment and is a hotspot for businesses. "Investing in Guangyuan has the advantages of a good timing, a convenient and unique location, rich resources and people living harmoniously," Dong said.Miao Chengyu, vice mayor of Ordos, highlighted the city's rich resources, energy, green development, natural beauty and its innovation and economic strength. "It is a happy and warm city that is suitable for comfortable living and conducting business," Miao said.Meanwhile, Qiu Jixing, an official from China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone Changsha section, focused on Changsha's status as a major hub for intelligent manufacturing, noting that the city is home to 29 national model intelligent manufacturing firms and projects and 143 new special and advanced firms.Zong Zhenhua, Party chief of Changli County in North China's Hebei Province, said that the county is offering huge support for building industrial clusters focused on healthcare, new energy, new materials, energy conservation, environmental protection and high-end equipment manufacturing.Pang Qin, head of the development and reform bureau of Shenzhen's Futian district, highlighted Futian's advantages for investments such as a first-class positioning, economic vitality, business climate, development opportunities and ecological environment.Zhang Mingming, deputy head of Longchuan County in South China's Guangdong Province, said that the county has been striving to create a fair, just, open and transparent business climate, vowing more favorable support policies and a better business environment.At the conference, Wenzhou in East China's Zhejiang, Pengzhou in Sichuan, Longyao county in Hebei and the Suzhou Industrial Park in East China's Jiangsu Province also promoted their investment opportunities.Several former senior officials at major Chinese business associations and trade promotion bodies also attended the conference on Monday.Zhang Wei, former deputy head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, called for greater investment in the algorithm-based big data industry, while Cheng Lu, a former vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, urged governments to pay great attention to business climate.Also at the conference, representatives from businesses such as Beijing Aerospace Titan Technology Co and JD.com also participated in discussions about business opportunities in the post-pandemic era. A development forum for Chinese cities was also launched at the conference.Global Times