China's Qingming Festival fuels tourism rebound, one-day trip bookings surge five-fold

China's tourism sector continued its strong rebound, with bookings for one-day trips during the Qingming Festival, which falls on Wednesday this year, jumping by over five-fold, data from domestic online travel agencies showed.As of Sunday, bookings for trips during the one-day holiday surged more than five-fold, with the Palace Museum in Beijing, Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province among the top destinations, according to data that domestic online travel agency Trip.com sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.On the platform, car rental bookings had increased more than 10 times, representing a week-on-week increase of over 150 percent.Since March, bookings for spring trips in local and nearby cities have begun to rise, and overall bookings have exceeded the same period in 2019, domestic travel agency Lvmama told the Global Times on Tuesday.While for long-distance travel, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, East China's Anhui Province and Southwest China's Sichuan Province are among top destinations, it said.Extending a robust rebound from the Qingming Festival, Chinese tourism sector is expected to welcome another peak during the May Day holidays.Overall domestic travel bookings during the May Day holidays this year have increased by 150 percent year-on-year by March 26, and the number of outbound travel bookings has increased by nearly 17 times year-on-year, latest Trip.com data showed.Along with the recovery of the tourism sector, China's civil aviation sector is expecting a bumper summer-autumn aviation season this year, foreshadowed by a notable increase in planned flights.A total of 169 domestic and foreign airlines plan to offer 117,222 passenger and cargo flights every week during the season, up around 20.85 percent compared with the same period in 2019, data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed.Global Times