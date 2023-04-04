McCarthy ignores previous lessons and intl community's widespread support for one-China principle in reported meeting with Tsai: spokesperson

Chinese nationals hold a board saying "Tsai Ing-wen is big traitor of China" to protest Tsai's transit trip on March 29, 2023 outside the hotel where she was staying in Manhattan, New York. Photo: VCG

China resolutely opposes Taiwan regional leader engaging in secessionist activities in the name of "transit" which damages China-US ties, spokesperson of China's Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a statement on Tuesday.It's reported that Tsai Ing-wen will "transit" through Los Angeles from April 4 to 6, during which she will deliver a public speech and meet with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California."House Speaker McCarthy ignored the international community's widespread support for the one-China principle and failed to learn lessons from the past while insisting on playing the Taiwan card, which will further damage the China-US relations and boost China's strong will and determination for national reunification," the spokesperson said.The spokesperson stressed that no matter in what capacity or name, McCarthy's meeting with Tsai is another act that seriously violates the One-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques. "It will greatly hurt the national feelings of 1.4 billion Chinese people, send a serious wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' secessionists and undermines the political foundation of China-US relations. It is not conducive to regional peace, security and stability, and runs counter to the common interests of the two peoples."The spokesperson noted that they will closely follow the development of the situation and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."We are ready to work with peace-loving and justice-upholding friends from all walks of life to firmly oppose any wrongful act that undermines China-US relations and sabotage peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, and jointly safeguard the sound and steady development of China-US relations and the fundamental interests of the two peoples," the spokesperson added.