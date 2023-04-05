Xi urges solid implementation of Party education campaign to enhance cohesion, pool strengths

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a working conference on the education campaign on the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2023. (Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged solid efforts to carry out the education campaign on the study and implementation of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to enhance cohesion and pool strengths for forging ahead on the new journey.Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when delivering an important speech at a working conference on the Party-wide campaign on Monday.The campaign should be an opportunity to further arm all Party members with the Party's new theories and enhance their understanding of Marxism, Xi said, calling on Party members to strive together to fully build a modern socialist China and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Vice President Han Zheng attended the meeting. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chief of a central leading group for the campaign, delivered a concluding speech.Noting that the education campaign, with officials at and above the county and director level as the focus, is an important measure to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, Xi said that it is of great importance in uniting Party members in thinking, solving prominent problems within the Party, helping the Party maintain a close bond with the people, and advancing the cause of the Party and the country.The education campaign should guide Party members and officials in improving their capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation to build the Party into "one piece of adamantine iron" that is invincible, said Xi.Through education and guidance, Party members and officials are expected to be more capable of pursuing high-quality development, serving the people, and guarding against and defusing risks, he said.Efforts should also be made to promote a problem-oriented approach among Party organizations, members, and officials to strengthen the Party's ability to purify, improve, renew, and excel itself, ensuring that the Party always remains the strong leadership core in building socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Xi.Xi stressed the importance of guiding all work with the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and thoroughly understanding the thought's requirements on tempering the CPC members' Party spirit.He urged putting the thought into practice to solve problems in economic and social development and Party building, prevent and mitigate major risks, and make new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese modernization.Xi called for efforts to enhance the capacity to fulfill duties and responsibilities so that the Party can make solid achievements that stand the test of time and meet the expectations of the people.Xi said the basic task of the campaign is to transform the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era into a mighty force for reinforcing the ideals, tempering the Party spirit, guiding practice, enhancing the work, and to ensure that all Party members have a shared faith, a strong will, coordinated action, and great strength.He stressed the necessity to educate and guide all Party members and officials to reinforce their faith in Marxism, belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and confidence to realize the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, adding that all Party members must never forget the Party's original aspiration and founding mission.The campaign should educate and guide all Party members and officials in remaining loyal to the Party, the people, and Marxism and making further progress in pursuing high-quality development with a focus on the Party's central task along the new journey in the new era, Xi said.More efforts are needed to encourage Party members and officials to work hard to solve the pressing difficulties and problems that concern the people most, Xi said, adding that in doing so, the people will have a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security.The campaign should inspire Party members and officials to enhance their sense of discipline and rules, enabling them to be more aware of the importance of exercising power impartially, lawfully, honestly and for the good of the people, he said.Xi stressed that theoretical study, investigation and research, development, and inspection and rectification should be combined, integrated, and promoted as a whole during the education campaign.He also underscored reading original works and articles.In line with the Party Central Committee's work plan of encouraging the practice of conducting research throughout the Party, Xi said Party members and officials, especially leading officials at all levels, should go to the grassroots and apply the Party's new theories to studying new situations and solving new problems.He also called for focusing on pursuing high-quality development, the primary task of building a modern socialist country in all respects, and carrying out study and research in fulfilling all the tasks set out at the 20th CPC National Congress.Rectification of problems should run through the education campaign so that the people can truly feel the results of solving problems, Xi said.Xi called on Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to shoulder their principal responsibilities to plan, organize, and implement the campaign well. He also said that guiding groups should be dispatched to supervise and guide the implementation of the campaign.Xi urged all localities and departments to combine the education campaign with thorough implementation of the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and encourage Party members and officials to translate their enthusiasm for study and work into a strong driving force for overcoming difficulties and performing their duties.In the concluding speech, Cai called on the whole Party to attentively study and fully implement Xi's speech and tirelessly forge the soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.Calling for more efforts to conduct in-depth research and studies, Cai said that the education campaign should always focus on rectifying problems, promoting high-quality development, and solving difficulties that concern the people most.

