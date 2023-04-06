Caixin services PMI reaches 57.8 in March, indicating faster pace of economic expansion in China

Customers eat inside a giant concrete pipe built on two layers on top of a barbecue restaurant in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on February 7, 2023. Photo: IC

China's activity of services significantly rebounded in March as the private Caixin service purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 57.8, reaching its highest level in the past 28 months.The PMI benchmark for services in March was 2.8 points higher than February's reading, meaning the sector has been in the expansion territory over the past three months. The official PMI reading for services stood at 56.9, which was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, 1.3 points higher that the level in February.The official and private manufacturing PMI benchmarks came in at 51.9 and 50 in March, respectively, both dropping from February.Chinese analysts suggested that weaker overseas demand dragged down manufacturing growth, and the investors should not worry about a one-month dip as the national economy has maintained the pace of expansion.Caixin's survey showed that both demand and supply were strong in March. The service industry management activities index and new order index has kept creeping in their expansion territory, reaching their highest point since December 2020.The resumption of cross-border tourism has helped boost service sector recovery. Surveyed service enterprises expressed that the volume of service sales had bounced back thanks to the China's readjustment of COVID-19 response measures at the end of 2022.The service sector employment index in March reached a new height since December 2020. And, a good number of services entrepreneurs reported that they have planned new projects to meet surging market demand.Wang Zhe, an analyst from Caixin, noted that China's economic revival should continue to depend on boosting the domestic market demand. He stressed the importance of shoring up employment, workers' income and broad market expectations through ramping up residential consumption.Global Times