Young woman growing tea helps propagate her hometown

Li Yunxi, a 27-year-old woman from Xinyang, Central China's Henan Province, recently returned to her hometown to grow tea and unexpectedly brought attention to the beauty of the small town. In the video she recorded, the tea gardens are layered and undulating, with tea mountains winding through the landscape. Through the video, the scenery is breathtaking and brings a sense of peace and joy.In recent years, more and more young people have chosen to return to their hometowns to start businesses, allowing them to both be with their families and realize their own value. "Many people say that they can only grow and thrive by going to big cities, but I love my tea garden more. It is far from the hustle and bustle of the city, and it makes me feel very peaceful," said Li.Over the past four years, Li has studied with her teacher and successfully planted 200 acres of tea fields. "Being able to learn the tea-making skills, see the sunrise over the mountains, and participate in the construction of my hometown, I can realize my dreams in the countryside as well," she noted.Netizens were touched by Li's story and expressed their desire to visit her tea garden. Being able to find one's dream and work hard to achieve it, while also boosting the local economy, is admirable, one netizen commented.