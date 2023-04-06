A tourist investigated for climbing over a fence to sit on top of the famous statue of Leshan Giant Buddha

On Tuesday, a video of a tourist wearing white clothes climbing to the top of the statue’s head and meditating attracted attention in the scenic area.

When talking about the Leshan Giant Buddha, most tourists are familiar with it as a must-visit spot in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. This statue, which is over 1,000 years old, is not only a typical representative of ancient stone carving art history but also a treasure of Buddhist culture. On Tuesday, a video of a tourist wearing white clothes climbing to the top of the statue's head and meditating attracted attention in the scenic area.The video posted by netizens shows that the tourist was eventually removed by a site employee. On the same day, the scenic area staff stated that the tourist had been safely taken away and that further investigation was underway.Some netizens said that such incidents had never happened before and the woman may be trying to gain publicity, while others suggested that the woman may have a history of mental illness. There have been previous cases of tourists encroaching on cultural relics in scenic spots.About one month ago, three tourists in Beijing's Old Summer Palace ignored the warning signs and stepped on cultural relics to take pictures. They were subsequently caught and punished accordingly. After this incident, netizens unanimously called for education and punishment in accordance with laws and regulations to protect precious cultural relics.