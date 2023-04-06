China has to take reciprocal measures in response to India's unfriendly treatment to Chinese reporters: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Given India's unfriendly treatment to Chinese reporters, China had to take reciprocal measures to defend the justified rights of Chinese media, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday, urging India to correct its wrong deeds and offer convenience to Chinese journalists.Mao's remarks were made in response to the question on whether China has suspended the visas of two Indian journalists."As far as I know, the Indian journalists' visa status has not been changed. We have always treated China-based Indian journalists like friends and family members," said Mao.The current situation is not what Chinese side would like to see. "Putting themselves in the Chinese journalists' shoes, I'm sure the Indian journalists can fully relate to what their Chinese colleagues are going through. We hope the Indian side could show goodwill, immediately correct the wrong practice, and provide convenience for the normal work and life of journalists," the spokesperson said.For a long time, Chinese media and reporters have been subjected to discriminatory treatment in India. In 2017, India with not basis shortened Chinese journalists' the period of validity of visas to three months or even one month and since 2020, it has refused to approve the applications for Chinese reporters to work in India. In December 2021, the CGTN's correspondent in India was asked to leave within 10 days despite the reporter's visa still being valid. India never offered an explanation, said Mao.Mao said that in recent days, under the excuse that the correspondent of the Xinhua News Agency has stayed for six years, India asked the reporter to leave on March 31.China has always friendly treatment of Indian reporters and actively offered assistance and convenience for them in regard to living and working in China. Indian reporters have visas with an averaged one year of validity and enjoy multiple entries to China. They can do their work in accordance with China's laws and have their rights fully protected, said Mao, noting that the correspondents for Press Trust of India and Hindustan Times have stayed in China for more than 10 years.China has maintained restraint and actively kept communicating with India. The Chinese Embassy in India also expressed concerns on Chinese journalists' visas. But regrettably, India has neglected this good faith and gone astray further, said Mao.China has to take countermeasures to safeguard the justified interest of Chinese media. China welcomes Indian reporters to work in China and if India is willing to take active measures to correct its wrong deeds, China is also willing to work with the same direction to continue to offer convenience to Indian reporters.Global Times