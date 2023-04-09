US carmaker Tesla, chip giant Intel unveil new business in China instead of ‘decoupling’

Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 20, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

US carmaker Tesla and chip giant Intel unveiled their new business plans in China over the weekend, serving as fresh examples of US companies' confidence in the nation, as the world's second-largest economy is ramping up its efforts to further attract foreign investment.One important reason behind these moves is the mature supply chain that China has cultivated for years, Chinese experts said, and the so-called decoupling from China boosted by some US politicians turn out to go against the fact, as the US tech giants are choosing to invest in China.US carmaker Tesla announced on Sunday that it will build a Megafactory in Shanghai. The new plant, which will manufacture the company's energy storage product Megapack, is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter of the year and to start production in the second quarter of 2024, said the announcement the company sent to the Global Times on Sunday.The company said the new factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapacks every year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, and those products will be sold worldwide.The news came as Bloomberg reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be in China from Saturday and is expected to meet with local officials, among other events. Musk's tour comes just days after his 74-year-old mother visited China, saying that "Everyone Is Very Friendly.""Tesla is keen in investing in China, for China's production and consumption of new-energy vehicles lead the world," Wang Jingzhong, deputy director general of the China Battery Industry Association, told the Global Times on Sunday."China has the most complete and mature supply chain when it comes to lithium batteries, ranging from the supplies of raw materials to spare parts, which will help Tesla to gain more of an edge in the international market," he said.

Intel Photo: VCG