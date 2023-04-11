Chinese mainland officials meet Taiwan business leaders, urge closer cross-Straits cooperation

Wang Huning (center), member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee attends a deliberation with deputies from the Taiwan delegation of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress on March 9, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Despite rising tension in the Taiwan Straits stirred up by the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ collusion with US politicians, senior Chinese officials have in recent days been meeting with business leaders from the Taiwan region and have called for strengthened cross-Straits cooperation.On Monday, Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, met in Beijing with Liu Chao-shiuan, president of the Taiwan-based council of the Summit for Entrepreneurs Across the Taiwan Straits, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Wang said that with the comprehensive advancement of Chinese modernization, strengthening cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation is conducive to improving the well-being and family ties of compatriots, and is conducive to strengthening the economy of the Chinese nation, according to Xinhua.The mainland will always respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, so that they can share the development achievements of the motherland and the glory of national rejuvenation, Wang said.Wang, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits to join hands and resolutely oppose external interference and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.Liu pledged to use the summit to deepen cross-Straits industrial cooperation, integration and development, as well as to seek well-being for compatriots on both sides of the Straits and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.After the mainland declared a decisive victory against the COVID-19 epidemic, a wave of business groups from the island of Taiwan have been visiting the Chinese mainland with hopes of more growth opportunities in the mainland market.On Thursday, Zhang Guangjun, vice minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST), met with Cher Wang, chairperson of HTC Corp, and Chen Wenchi, president and CEO of VIA Technologies and had in-depth exchanges on supporting Taiwan firms to participate in the national high-quality development and promoting cross-Straits scientific and technological exchanges, the MST said in a statement on Monday.Zhang said that the MST has in recent years implemented dozens of measures to promote cross-Straits scientific and technological exchanges, noting that the mainland regards artificial intelligence, high-end chips, blockchain, virtual reality and other technologies as key development directions during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25). Zhang expressed hope for HTC, VIA and other Taiwan-based technological firms to be integrated into the national high-quality development.Wang and Chen talked about the development of their enterprises in the mainland in recent years, as well as research and development achievements and future plans in fields such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain, according to the MST statement.The firms will continue to develop in the mainland and contribute to the promotion of scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits, the statement said.