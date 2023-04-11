Latest sandstorm in N.China sweeps 2.29 million square kilometers, impacting 409 million people: officials

People in Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region wrap scarves around their heads as the city is engulfed in sandstorms on April 10, 2023. Photo: IC

The latest round of sandstorms buffeting North China has already covered 2.29 million square kilometers and impacted a total of 409 million people as of Tuesday morning, according to meteorological authorities.A heavy sandstorm that engulfed the Chinese capital Beijing and other northern regions such as Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and Xinjiang has originated from south part of Mongolia, as well as central and western part of China's Inner Mongolia, affecting 15 provincial-level regions and a total of 409 million residents as of Tuesday morning, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said in a bulletin sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.It is estimated that the sandstorm will recede in Beijing throughout Tuesday afternoon.According to the bulletin, the sandstorm was triggered by strong winds that were generated by a localized cyclone and a ground level cold front. The rapidly rising temperature over the previous week provided thermal conditions for sand to be lifted off the surface in large quantities. Moreover, sparse rainfall in Mongolia and some areas in China have made conditions even more prone to sandstorm weather events.The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a blue alert for sandstorms on Monday, warning local residents that billowing dust is expected to hit more than a dozen provinces and regions in northern China.The center said on Sunday that this year, northern China has experienced more frequent sandstorms than average compared to the recent 10 years. A total of eight sandstorms have attacked northern China since January, according to local media reports.Gui Hailin, expert from the NMC, said that the instance of more frequent sandstorm this year does not indicate that China has entered an active period of sandstorms. Since 2000, sandstorms have become less frequent in China overall. However, in recent years, some parts of the country have seen an uptick in sandstorms.Gui said there are many factors that can cause sandstorms, such as precipitation and temperature.Global Times