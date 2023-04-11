European exhibitors express strong confidence in China's market recovery at Hainan expo

A luxury car is presented at the Italian national pavilion at the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, on April 11, 2023. Photo: Xie Jun/GT

From large luxury groups to small lifestyle brands, European companies' pavilions have become one of the most eye-catching groups of exhibitors at the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) being held in Haikou of South China's Hainan Province, further testifying to a perfect match between European brands and the Chinese market unshaken by the coronavirus disruption and other challenges.On Tuesday morning, the Italian pavilion and the Italian corporate pavilion opened to visitors. Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi said at the opening ceremony of the Italian pavilion that the Italian government attaches great importance to bilateral economic and trade relations between China and Italy, according to media reports.She said that Italian companies have gathered at this year's CICPE, which is the result of their continuous deep cultivation of the Chinese market. It is hoped that their products can receive praise and recognition from the Chinese market.At the expo, the Global Times saw about two dozen Italian companies presenting their products including wine, jewelry and ice cream. More than 100 Italian brands signed up for this year's CICPE.Paolo Bazzoni, chairman of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Italian brands are coming to the CICPE to "meet the expectations" of Chinese consumers related to quality and lifestyles."Italy is here to catch this new trend in order to have a better positioning in this very important market," he said.China's imports from Italy and some other EU members dropped in 2022 amid a toughening business environment as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. But China's optimization of its COVID-19 policies has generated high expectations, Bazzoni said.During interviews, exhibitors from EU countries collectively expressed upbeat sentiment about the prospects of the Chinese market during the expo, although the market is still in the process of recovery for some of them.Judith Sun, managing director for greater China at German fashion brand HUGO BOSS, said on Tuesday at the company's pavilion that the Chinese market is a very important "growth engine" for the company's future, as China has a huge base of middle-class households, while officials' focus on continued opening-up and high-quality development also benefits the brand."For our brand, we always remain determined and confident, and we have a long-term development strategy for the Chinese market," Sun said, adding that the company will further tap online and physical business channels in China, such as high-end shopping malls in Hainan.Aaron Tang, president for greater China at German cleaning products brand Karcher, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the CICPE that Chinese consumers are a group that many global brands are very "thankful" for, because Chinese consumers are willing to try new products and technologies.The company is attending the CICPE for the first time with the aim of promoting its products and communicating with its dealers, he said.

A senior executive at a German cleaning product brand introduces products to visitors at the ongoing China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, on April 11, 2023. Photo: Xie Jun/GT

Vincenzo Morano is brand representative of Italian jewelry brand Russo Cammei, one of the companies at the Italian company pavilion, who is attending the CICPE for the third time. He expressed firm confidence in the recovery of market demand in China, as he mentioned the words 'happiness" and "trust" to describe the improved business sentiment among overseas brands for the China market."The first year (of the CICPE) was a surprise. Last year was a transition period for everyone, and this year is amazing," he said, disclosing that the company hopes to find some dealers via this year's expo to tap the Chinese market further, and the results have been "so far so good."According to Morano, the company's sales in China have not returned to the pre-COVID level, but since the business trend is going up, sales might be back to normal either within this year or at the beginning of next year.Bazzoni also said that it's important that the recovery is coming along in China, step by step. "What the company needs and expects is a sustainable restart, not to have a lot of fluctuation," he said.