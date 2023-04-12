Man stabbed to death over 'relationship dispute' in Zhangzhou: police

In a video circulating on Chinese social media platforms, a man stabbed another man with knife while a woman tried to stop the stabbing in Zhangzhou, East China's Fujian Province. Photo from web

A man died after being stabbed in the street near a shopping mall in Zhangzhou, East China's Fujian Province on Wednesday, local police said in a notice. The man who stabbed the victim has been arrested, and the case is under further investigation.Police rushed to the site after getting a report on Wednesday afternoon saying a man had stabbed someone on the street near the Wanda shopping mall in Zhangzhou.The suspect, surnamed Fang and aged 37, was arrested at the scene, while the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim later died in the hospital.According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect committed the crime due to a relationship dispute.In a video circulating on Chinese social media platforms, a woman was also seen at the site trying to stop Fang from stabbing the other man.The police notice did not identity the woman, but some local residents posted on Sina Weibo that she was the wife of the suspect and the victim was her lover. Other netizens, however, said she was only a brave passerby who had tried to stop the crime.Global Times