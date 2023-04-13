China willing to push ties with Uzbekistan to new heights, stands ready to jointly safeguard peace, stability of two nations and region: FM

China Uzbekistan Photo: VCG

China is willing to advance China-Uzbekistan ties to new heights as the two sides seek to implement cooperation focused on economy, trade, energy, and jointly safeguarding peace and stability domestically and across the region, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said when meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday local time in Tashkent.At the invitation of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Qin is attending the fourth Foreign Ministers' Meeting Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and visit Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported.Qin conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to Mirziyoyev, and welcomed Mirziyoyev to China to attend the China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.Qin recalled that the two heads of state had agreed to build a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future, giving a new orientation to bilateral relations, Xinhua reported.Qin said that the two sides should well implement the five-year plan for economic, trade and investment cooperation and make continuous efforts after delivering the target of $10 billion in bilateral trade set by the two countries' heads of state.Also, the two sides should accelerate the docking of development strategies, strive for the early start to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, and boost regional connectivity. The two should expand new-energy cooperation, optimize energy structure, and maintain energy security; encourage and support local and non-governmental exchanges and cooperation to consolidate the foundation of friendship between the two peoples.Qin said a sub-committee on poverty reduction cooperation is expected to be established to help Uzbekistan achieve the goal of poverty reduction as soon as possible.Qin stressed that China highly appreciates Uzbekistan's valuable support on issues concerning China's core interests. China also firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supports its reform and development, opposes any external interference in Uzbekistan's internal affairs, and stands ready to work closely to fight against the "three evil forces" and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the two countries and the region.Qin said China appreciates Uzbekistan's contribution to the preparation of fourth Foreign Ministers' Meeting Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan and is willing to work closely with Uzbekistan to make the meeting a success.Mirziyoyev asked Qin to convey his sincere regards to President Xi Jinping and congratulated Xi on his reelection as the Chinese president by unanimous vote, which demonstrated that all Chinese people wholeheartedly endorse and fully support his wise leadership, according to Xinhua.As a good friend standing shoulder to shoulder and a close and reliable partner, Uzbekistan is sincerely pleased with China's remarkable achievements, Mirziyoyev said. Last year, President Xi paid a successful historic visit to Uzbekistan, raising China-Uzbekistan relations to an unprecedented high level, Mirziyoyev said.Uzbekistan cherishes China's support for the construction of the "New Uzbekistan," and will continue to unswervingly abide by the one-China principle, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Mirziyoyev said.Mirziyoyev said they are willing to prepare well for the meeting of the China-Uzbekistan intergovernmental cooperation committee, accelerate the implementation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, expand cooperation in various fields such as economy and trade, new energy, infrastructure, humanities, and localities, and learn from China's development experience and innovative technology.The Uzbek president said he was looking forward to visiting China to attend the China-Central Asia summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.Global Times