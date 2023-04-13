China’s outbound travel to boom during May Day holidays: report

China will see a boom in outbound tourism during the upcoming May Day holidays, reflecting the vigorous tourism demand among the Chinese people after the country adjusted its COVID-19 response, said a report.



China's tourism industry will continue to surge as people show a strong desire to travel during the holidays, which will start on April 29 and end on May 3, the report said.



The report by Tuniu, a Chinese travel portal, said that destinations including Thailand, New Zealand and the Maldives remain popular choices for Chinese travelers, adding that some destinations in Africa and Europe, such as Egypt and France, may see increased visits with improved airline capacities thanks to optimized COVID-19 management policies.



"Suppressed traveling desire will be unleashed at the May Day break, with both domestic and overseas destinations benefiting from the huge travel and consumption demand," Fang Zexi, an analyst from the country's major online travel agency Trip.com Group, was quoted as saying.



According to the group, the number of bookings for May Day holidays trips had ­overtaken that recorded in 2019. The number is up sevenfold compared with the same period in 2022.



Overseas bookings on Trip.com had increased by 18-fold from a year ago, according to reports.





