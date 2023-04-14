All parties in Ukraine crisis should try to create conditions for peace talks: Chinese FM

Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

There is no panacea to resolve the Ukraine crisis and all parties should build mutual trust and create conditions for peace talks, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Samarkand.Qin paid a two-day visit to Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Thursday and hosted the fourth Foreign Ministers' Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in Samarkand. On the sideline of the meeting, Qin met Lavrov, saying China is ready to work with Russia to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders as the core task and promote bilateral relations to always maintain a high level.Lavrov praised China's proposal regarding the Ukraine crisis, saying that complex problems require systematic solutions. "Russia opposed bloc confrontation and will continue to adhere to the direction of political settlement," said Lavrov.Qin stated that China welcomed Russia's support and participation in China's plans to deal with global challenges. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation within the framework including the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the docking of the Belt and Road Initiative and Eurasian Economic Union.During the fourth Foreign Ministers' Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran appealed for support for Afghanistan to effectively deal with terrorist forces.They also urged the West to assume their due responsibilities, opposed chaos creation in Afghanistan and blame shifting, and called on Afghan authority to set up inclusive government to protect women's interest.Global Times