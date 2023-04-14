Reports on no-fly zone to north of Taiwan island inaccurate: FM





Reports saying Chinese mainland is setting up a no-fly zone to the north of the island of Taiwan are inaccurate, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Friday.



Reuters reported that Beijing had notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from April 16 to 18.



Recently, civil aviation and relevant maritime departments have issued relevant notices, said Wang, recommending reporters to make inquiries with the relevant authorities.



The civil aviation department releases advance notices and announcements of aerospace activities that may affect airspace, aiming to remind relevant air traffic service departments and airspace users to pay attention to the impact of activities, which is a responsible practice to ensure flight safety, Wang said.



Rocket debris might fall in a water region to an area in the East China Sea on April 16 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, according to a navigational warning notice the Maritime Safety Administration of East China's Fujian Province released on Thursday.



Wang said that the notice and announcement issued for this space activity include the airspace range that may be affected. He said that there were reports earlier that a no-fly zone will be established, which are inaccurate. Relevant air traffic service departments should take measures to ensure flight safety based on this information.



Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, on Friday slammed the DPP authorities for hyping the no-fly zone.



The DPP authorities are distorting the facts and deceiving public opinion for their own selfish interests, attempting to escalate cross-Straits tensions. Such political tricks will not succeed, Zhu said.









