Chinese top diplomat meets German FM, hoping Germany will support China's peaceful reunification

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi met German FM Annalena Baerbock in Beijing on Saturday, and said China is willing to enhance communication with Germany and prepare for the new round of China-Germany government consultations.



China supported Germany’s reunification, and it’s believed and hoped that Germany will support China’s peaceful reunification, Wang said. To safeguard the stability in the Taiwan Straits, “Taiwan independence” separatist activities must be firmly opposed, he said.

