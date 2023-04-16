Tesla China initiates recruitment for Megapack manufacturing plant in Shanghai

Tesla experience center in Shanghai, China Photo: VCG

Tesla China has launched a new round of recruitment, the US electric car maker said via its official social media account on Friday, aiming to prepare for the opening of its latest Megapack manufacturing plant in Shanghai.Recruitment covers five fields ranging from product R&D, intelligent manufacturing, supply chain, industrial network R&D to environment protection and the workplace is in the Lin-Gang Special Area, according to the recruitment notice.Tesla China said the new factory will produce 10,000 Megapacks each year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, and those products will be sold worldwide, according to a statement sent to the Global Times on April 11.The construction of the new plant will begin in the third quarter of 2023, and will enter commercial operation in the second quarter of 2024, according to the statement.Tesla China and Lin-Gang Special Area Administration signed the construction contract in early April for the manufacturing plant of Megapack, Tesla's energy storage product, to further increase the US carmaker's local manufacturing capacity after the Gigafactory for producing electric vehicles.The Lin-Gang Special Area is also forming a sophisticated new energy industry chain by integrating new energy generating, storage and utility, with the aim to become a national pioneer.Global Times