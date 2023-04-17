Trends: CBA punishes Shanghai and Jiangsu teams

Yao Ming file photo:Xinhua

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has announced the punishment for the Shanghai Sharks and the Jiangsu Dragons basketball teams for their "passive performance" in a recent match.Yao Ming, the president of the CBA, expressed his disappointment in the teams and stated that the most crucial aspect of sports is credibility rather than ability. He noted that the punishment shows that sportsmanship is essential, and lessons must be learned from this incident to avoid similar events in the future.The Brazilian Minister of Culture Margareth Menezes praised China's efforts in preserving its cultural heritage. She said she hopes to strengthen cultural exchange and cooperation between Brazil and China. She also welcomed Chinese citizens to visit Brazil and expressed openness toward cultural activities between the two nations.The minister said that Brazil has a rich cultural heritage influenced by indigenous, African, European and even Asian culture, and they want to promote intercultural exchange between different cultures. The minister also commended China for its efforts in preserving tangible and intangible cultural heritage.The Chinese Acrobats Association has issued a statement emphasizing the importance of safety during performances after a female acrobat fell to her death during a performance. The association highlighted that safety measures must be taken to ensure that performances are carried out safely.Since the performance industry has picked up pace again, acrobats must be adequately trained to prevent accidents. The association urged all acrobat groups and performance organizers to prioritize the safety and health of acrobats.