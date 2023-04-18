Zoo breeder fired after tapping panda with a bamboo pole in Nanjing

A breeder tapped the panda Nuan Nuan on the back to hurry it back to the nest in Nanjing Ziqing Lake Wildlife World. Photo: snapshot from a video clip released on Weibo.

A zoo in East China's Nanjing on Monday issued a public apology and fired the panda breeder who tapped a panda with a bamboo pole to urge it back to its nest.The breeder involved in the incident will not be allowed to raise pandas in our zoo anymore as taking care of a panda requires love, patience and concentration, said Nanjing Ziqing Lake Wildlife World in a letter of apology.The zoo's apology came after a video clip filmed by a visitor went viral on the internet and caused widespread discussions. In the video, a breeder prods panda Nuan Nuan on the back with a bamboo pole for several times to hurry it back to the nest. Nuan Nuan, who was leaning on a rock and eating bamboo, was clearly startled by the contact.The zoo vowed to strengthen management on the panda keepers to prevent such incidents happening again. "To all the panda fans, please rest assured. It is our duty to ensure the everyday healthy and happy life of Nuan Nuan and its companions. Welcome you to keep overseeing the zoo's work," the zoo said.While some netizens criticized the Nanjing zoo breeder's actions as potentially shocking and scaring the animal, others questioned if the zoo's punishment of dismissing the breeder is excessively harsh as the tap was gentle and didn't mean to hurt Nuan Nuan.The debate reflected Chinese public's concern over the living conditions of giant pandas at home or abroad. As giant panda Le Le's death and Ya Ya's poor health condition continued to tug at the heartstrings of Chinese netizens, news, photos and videos related to panda's living conditions is a matter of great public interest .On Monday, a tourist was banned from visiting Chengdu Research Base for Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province for a year after she threw water at a panda during a visit.The research base said the giant panda was found to be in a normal physical condition and in a stable mood after an inspection and observation by the keepers, urging tourists to cherish the pandas and take care of these "national treasures."