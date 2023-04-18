Peking University hosts global engagement forums to boost education exchanges

Peking University launches a series of seminars to mark the beginning of “Global engagement Year” of the university on April 16, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Peking University





In order to accelerate and expand the opening up of education, Peking University has launched a series of seminars to mark the beginning of “Global engagement Year” of the university on Sunday to restore and strengthen communication with the world after the epidemic.In a series of major international and domestic occasions during the past few years, China has announced the importance of the education in international communications, noted Chen Jie, Vice Minister of Education in China during the forum. “Cooperation and opening up in higher education are the only way to build a powerful education country,” he said.Peking University has been at the forefront of studying abroad, whether through government-sponsored overseas studies or Chinese government scholarships for foreign students.Sheng Jianxue, Secretary General of the China Scholarship Council, revealed during a speech that the university has been conducting projects with international organizations, where students will have the opportunity to go to international NGOs for internships every year.“The Council has been providing universities more autonomy and encouraging students to focus on their academic research,” said Sheng.“We need to introduce concrete policies and measures to better promote the international exchanges and cooperation,” said Wang Bo, Vice President of Peking University.“We need the collaboration of teachers and students, academic progress, and the involvement of the entire university. We must properly handle international relations for further exchanges to improve the academic influence, social impact, and global reach of the university," he added.