‘Not surprised’ to see US govt fully accessing private messages on Twitter: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China's Foreign Ministry said it is not surprised to see the US government can monitor users' private data on social networks, as the US is maintaining its own network hegemony.The remarks came after media reported that US government has "full access" to user's private direct messages on Twitter.Twitter's CEO Elon Musk said in an interview that the US government has "full access" to users' private direct messages, saying knowing that information blew his mind, reported Thehill.com on Sunday.In an excerpt of his Fox News interview with host Tucker Carlson, Musk told the host that he was shocked to find out about the government's ability to read users' direct messages on his platform, according to the report.The US government has been monitoring the calls of leaders of European countries all year round. Recently, a leak incident linked to the US military exposed US' large-scale surveillance of its allies, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.It is not surprising that a country monitors the private data of users on social networks, as the country does not respect the privacy of the leaders of its allies, Wang said.The US government has repeatedly accused companies in other countries of monitoring and stealing US users' data without any factual basis. It's becoming clearer that the US government is maintaining its own network hegemony, instead of maintaining cyber security, Wang said.Jack Teixeira, 21, was charged on Friday in US District Court in Boston with unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information - a breach that has caused an international uproar and exposed explicit US assessments on the war in Ukraine and other closely held secrets, Aljazeera.com reported on Saturday.Global Times