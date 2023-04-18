Chinese FM urges G7 countries to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Photo: cnsphoto

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged G7 countries to pay attention to their own domestic problems and stop interfering in China's internal affairs in response to China-related content in the G7 foreign ministers' joint statement.The G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting took place from Sunday to Tuesday in Nagano, Japan. While noting the importance of working with China on issues such as climate change and global health security, the ministers expressed concerns in a joint statement about China's actions in the East and South China Seas and its stance toward the Taiwan region, VOA reported.According to media reports, the statement also mentioned issues related to Xinjiang and Xizang and urged China to maintain a predictable and fair business environment.When asked to comment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin noted during a Tuesday press briefing that the statement was full of arrogance, prejudice and sinister anti-China intentions, saying China firmly opposed the relevant content and has lodged solemn representations with the host country Japan.Wang said external forces will not be allowed to interfere in issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang and the Taiwan region under any pretext or in any way, stressing that relevant countries should stop provoking unrest among regional countries and creating bloc confrontation amid the current stable situation in the East and South China Sea.As for the business environment, Wang said China has always been committed to creating a stable, fair, transparent and predictable investment and business environment for foreign investors."By contrast, some members of the G7 have done their best in suppressing foreign enterprises by abusing the concept of national security. I don't think they are qualified to judge China," Wang said.The joint statement also expressed concerns over the expansion of China's nuclear arsenal and lack of participation in arms control and risk reduction measures, calling on China to engage promptly in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US to promote nuclear transparency. Wang told the Global Times at the briefing that China's policy of no first use of nuclear weapons is the most meaningful transparency.Wang said China actively participates in multilateral arms control mechanisms and multilateral arms control processes such as the five Nuclear-Weapon States mechanism and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva."The G7 ignores this fact and attempts to manipulate words. Such voices will definitely not represent the international community," Wang said.