ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Trends: Online performances continue to thrive after return of offline market
By Global Times Published: Apr 19, 2023 12:40 AM
A folk artist performs at the Quyi fair in Majie Village of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

A recent survey by the China Association of Performing Arts shows that 60 percent of industry practitioners said they will continue holding online performances even after the return of the offline market. 

During the pandemic, offline performances came to a near halt, and online performances opened up a "second stage" for actors and cultural institutions, increasing their revenue streams. Online performances can provide audiences with content that they cannot see during offline performances. Now, many opera actors can earn an income through live broadcasts, which has increased their enthusiasm for passing on intangible cultural heritage.

Guangming Daily

The emergence of short video platforms like TikTok can be seen as an opportunity to promote reading and knowledge sharing.These platforms allow individuals to share their thoughts and insights in a concise and engaging manner, which can be an effective way to generate interest in books and encourage people to read. 

While there may be concerns about the fragmentation of time and attention caused by short videos, it is important to recognize that these platforms can also serve as a gateway to books and knowledge for those who may not have been inclined to read before. Ultimately, it is up to individuals to choose how they spend their time and what they prioritize, but short videos can serve as a valuable tool in promoting literacy and learning.

Beijing Youth Daily

Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green's stomping on Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings dominated Chinese social media on Tuesday, with netizens accusing Green of playing "dirty." 

In the fourth quarter of the game, Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint when trying for a rebound. Sabonis grabbed onto Green's leg, and after Green initially shook off Sabonis' grip, he took a hard step directly right on Sabonis' chest.

Chinese basketball fans are calling for a harsh ban for Green for his poor sportsmanship.

The Paper
