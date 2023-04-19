More than 65 million entry and exit trips made in China in Q1 of 2023: immigration authorities

Passengers wait at Beijing Daxing International Airport on January 17, 2023. In the first quarter, the civil aviation situation continued to improve, with the scale of domestic air passenger traffic recovering to about 90 percent of the level before the epidemic, Li Yong, deputy director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said at a regular press conference on April 18, 2023. Photo: cnsphoto

More than 65 million entry and exit trips were made in China in the first quarter of this year, data provided by National Immigration Administration (NIA) said, highlighting the country's booming cross-border travel activity in the post COVID-19 era.Among the 60.65 million people who made entry and exit trips, 32.35 million are mainland residents, 29.48 million are residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 3.226 million foreign nationals, Zhang Ning, spokesperson from the NIA said at a press conference on Wednesday.Zhang further revealed that immigration agencies across the country had inspected 4.123 million transportation tools including 75,000 aircraft, 88,000 ships, 21,000 trains and 3.939 million vehicles during the period.The country's immigration agencies issued more than 5.12 million ordinary passports, 19.14 million entry-exit documents to and from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and accepted 604,000 passes from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents to and from the mainland, Zhang noted.Meanwhile, more than 9,500 people have been issued visas at ports across the country and more than 4,600 foreigners applying for extension, renewal or reissuance of their visas and more than 186,000 foreigners in China have been issued with residence permits, according to the data released by Zhang from the NIA.Data cross ports all verified increasing willingness for travels after China optimized COVID-19 responding measures, while the country has seen influx of travelers from foreign countries since the country resumed issuing all types of visas for foreign nationals, starting from March 15.Kunming international airport in Southwest China's Yunnan Province has restored routes to 19 destinations in 13 countries and regions. The flow of inbound and outbound tourists has been steadily increasing, as has the number of Chinese mainland residents participating in group outbound tours.On April 17, the 100th day since the resumption of customs operations between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, Futian Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong checked more than 7.5 million inbound and outbound passengers, according to statistics from the Huanggang Border Control Station.Global Times