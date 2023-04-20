Trends: 100-day countdown to Chengdu Universiade

Photo: VCG

Wednesday marks the 100-day countdown to the World University Games. The event will take place in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, from July 28 to August 8 and will be the third time a Chinese mainland city hosting the Games.Dubbed the "Little Olympics" due to its size and number of participants, the Universiade will offer a platform for university students to compete and share their experiences.Besides sports competitions, Chengdu's rich and diverse cultural facilities also make it an attractive destination for participants.The Chengdu Universiade has been postponed twice due to COVID-19, as such this will be the first international competition for college student athletes since the 2019 Universiade in Napoli.The thriving Chinese cultural tourism industry has shed light on tourist spot's cultural creative products.Although subjects of such products can be different, yet a recent survey shows that 53.6 percent of young consumers think these creative goods are too homogenized.Many netizens also complained that "souvenirs from different places all look the same." Nowadays, consumers do not lack money but the desire to buy. Creative products need to stick to their own different cultural attributes. Other measures like establishing marketing departments to train cultural creative talents can also help the de-homogenization of cultural creative products.Taking care of the elderly is growing to become a new career path for young post-1990 Chinese. The trend has emerged due to detailed professions such as consultant for assisting in rehabilitation, or "capability evaluators" of elderly, being added to the recently revised Occupational Classification Code of the People's Republic of China.It can be seen as an expanded "career racetrack" for young people to explore niche fields that are supported by the country. Also, other "income" related support in cities such as Beijing has come in the form of a 60,000 yuan ($8,700) reward program for graduates who enter endowment institutions. This has also interested post-1990 people.