Main part of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge passes completion review

Traffic through the Zhuhai land port has continued to rise. Photo: Screenshot from website





The main part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in South China passed the completion review by Chinese authorities on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.The project has set multiple world records and provides valuable lessons for the construction of cross-sea infrastructure in the future, according to the committee, which was formed jointly by the Ministry of Transport, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Xinhua reported.Public information shows that the bridge has facilitated people-to-people exchanges and trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) since it was opened in October 2018. Thanks to the bridge, the time required to drive from Zhuhai in South China’s Guangdong Province to the Hong Kong International Airport has been cut from around 4 hours to 45 minutes.By the end of 2022, the bridge's Zhuhai land port had handled over 500 billion yuan ($72.7 billion) of imports and exports involving 230 countries and regions, official data showed.Traffic through the Zhuhai land port has continued to rise since the Chinese mainland fully resumed travel with the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions on February 6. On Sunday, the total number of vehicles entering and exiting via the Zhuhai land port exceeded 8,320, which is twice the highest single-day figure in 2019, Yangcheng Evening News reported on Wednesday. This is the fifth time in 2023 that a new record for traffic has been set since the opening of the bridge.Statistics show that since April, the port's average daily clearance has been around 7,300 vehicles. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, there has been an increase of 28 percent, tripling that of 2019, Yangcheng Evening News reported.