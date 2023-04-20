Dunhuang ‘Sutra Cave’ reproduced digitally for the first time in a century

The "Digital Sutra Cave". Photo: Xinhua

Covering just seven square meters but containing more than 60,000 precious cultural relics, the Dunhuang "Sutra Cave" shocked the world when it was discovered 100 years ago. On Tuesday, the "Digital Sutra Cave" was officially launched.In the hyper-realistic historical environment, the audience can have a dialogue with the real historical figures and see the relics of the cave close up.The digital cave draws on the interactive way of games to create a number of fine art scenes, which can allow the audience to travel through the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and other historical periods, and personally participate in the history. Witnessing changes in key historical scenes, the value and charm of Dunhuang culture and art can be intuitively felt and understood.