International Kite Festival becomes a ‘party’ for young workers

People try to fly a phoenix-shaped kite during the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 15, 2023. The kite flying competition of the 40th Weifang International Kite Festival kicked off here Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Recently, Weifang International Kite Festival in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, has become one of the hottest topics among Chinese netizens. As the "kite capital of the world," almost every April, Weifang holds the world's largest kite festival which has become a hit on social media platforms.Interesting, this year's festival has became a "party" for young workers. In the sky above Weifang, every kite reflected each individual's attitude toward work and life. There were underpants-shaped kites, with a sentence "I really have had enough of work" on them. There were also kites depicting the first Chinese Emperor Qin Shihuang. All this expresses the personality of modern young workers.In the sky, there was not only a 175-meter-long dragon, but also high-speed trains in the clouds, whales, horses, and morning glory in full bloom in the wind.With the participation of young people, the Weifang International Kite Festival has also injected new vitality into the community. Many young workers choose to put their "complaints" about work into the sky, which can not only relieve pressure but also make people happy, a netizen said. "Only such a kite festival can be labeled as 'world-class.' I hope I can participate in such a festival once in my lifetime," another netizen said.