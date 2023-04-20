PHOTO / CHINA
The oldest lilacs
By IC Published: Apr 20, 2023 02:24 PM
Lilacs bloom at the Jietai Temple in Beijing on April 18, 2023. There are more than 1,100 lilacs and about 200 lilac trees aged over 200 years old in the temple, which are the oldest lilac trees rooted in Beijing. Photo: IC

Lilacs bloom at the Jietai Temple in Beijing on April 18, 2023. There are more than 1,100 lilacs and about 200 lilac trees aged over 200 years old in the temple, which are the oldest lilac trees rooted in Beijing. Photo: IC


RELATED ARTICLES
‘Bilingual’ police dogs attract wide attention among netizens

A video showing Bawang, a nine-month-old police dog from Lishui, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, which can understand commands ...

Dunhuang ‘Sutra Cave’ reproduced digitally for the first time in a century

On Tuesday, the "Digital Sutra Cave" was officially launched.

International Kite Festival becomes a ‘party’ for young workers

As the "kite capital of the world," almost every April, Weifang holds the world's largest kite festival which ...