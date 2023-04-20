Xinjiang Party chief welcomes visiting Gambian FM

Tourists watch a traditional wedding ceremony in Bahrigzi Village of Tar Tajik Township, Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 28, 2023. Tar Tajik Township, nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains, is a key national rural tourism village under Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. As the weather gets warmer, apricot flowers are in full bloom here. The magnificent natural scenery and unique folk customs attract many tourists.(Photo: Xinhua)

While meeting with Gambia's Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara on Wednesday, Ma Xingrui, the Party chief for Northwest China's Xinjiang introduced the situation on the region's human rights protection and refuted lies orchestrated by anti-China forces in the US and some Western countries aimed at smearing the region.Under the strong leadership, the Xinjiang region is enjoying social harmony and economic development with residents of all ethnic groups working to promote the Chinese modernization in the region, Ma said after welcoming Tangara and his delegation in Urumqi, local news outlet ts.cn reported.However, anti-China forces in the US and some Western countries have been making and spreading fallacies to attack the region's human rights with the purpose to destroy the region's development, Ma said that facts speak louder than words, Mr Tangara would see local residents' happy life with his own eyes during the visit in the region and no lie can stop the region's path to prosperity.Ma also noted that the region will deepen international exchanges and cooperation. He also expressed hope for more exchanges from Gambia to promote pragmatic cooperation.During the meeting, Tangara also praised the region's development and the long-standing friendship between China and Africa.As a member of the United Nations' Human Rights Council, Gambia is a country that believes in seeing is believing and opposes accusing other countries regardless of facts, Tangara said, who also expressed hope to strengthen exchanges with China's Xinjiang region and to deepen cooperation on energy partnership to contribute to building the shared China-African community in the new era.