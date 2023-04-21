Trends: Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum to open on April 29

A general view of the Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum Photo: VCG

The Cao Cao Mausoleum Museum, located in Xigaoxue village in Anyang, Central China's Henan Province, is set to open to the public on April 29. Cao was a famous politician, military strategist, and writer in the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220).The museum displays over 500 cultural relics unearthed from the site, including stone plaques that prove the tomb owner's identity, as well as stone tablets, 12 pottery tripods, among other cultural relics. The exhibition aims to present the real historical figure of Cao to visitors as accurately as possible. To achieve this, the museum borrowed cultural relics from other institutions to provide visitors with a full understanding of the warlord.The Dunhuang Academy has recently launched its latest digital achievement online, which reproduces the historical scenes at the Mogao Caves and the more than 60,000 cultural relics stored there.Through the use of advanced digital technology visitors can experience the entire process of the cave's excavation, sealing of the scrolls, rediscovery of the relics, and their eventual dispersion and reassembly. The exhibit allows visitors to feel as if they are participating in the history of the Mogao Caves, while also enabling the digital "revival" of some of the valuable cultural relics that have been lost or are now housed in museums overseas.When planning a trip, one important consideration is whether tourists can enjoy good service. The recent phenomenon of the wildly popular Zibo Barbecue in China highlights the importance of careful planning before embarking on a trip. The upcoming May Day holiday begs the question: Can local infrastructure support such a massive influx of tourists? While the holiday season is a time to relax and enjoy good food, drink, and fun, it may not be a good idea to go to Zibo during this time. Tourists may not want to endure hours of queuing just to get a taste of barbecue, or accept high hotel prices and the struggle to secure travel tickets.