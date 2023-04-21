China to accelerate R&D in 6G, optical communication, quantum communication to support industry digitalization: MIIT

6G Photo:VCG

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) vowed to accelerate the research and development of core technologies in 6G, optical communication and quantum communication to support the country’s industry digitalization.Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson for MIIT, said during a press conference held on Thursday that China’s information communication industry saw stable growth in the first quarter of 2023 as revenue for businesses in the sector – including internet data centers, cloud computing and internet of things – increased by 24.5 percent year-on-year.China’s telecommunications revenue hit 425.2 billion in the first three months of 2023, up 7.7 percent year-on-year, and the business volume also saw an 18 percent year-on-year increase, said Zhao.By the end of March, China had built 2.64 million 5G base stations across the country, and the number of 5G mobile phone users passed 620 million as the 5G network kept expanding to rural areas as well as city management, intelligent traffic and mobile payment, MIIT data showed.For the next step, the MIIT vowed to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies for 6G, optical communication and quantum communication, as well as enhancing the research and development of cutting-edge areas including artificial intelligence and block chain. It will also further secure the stability of industrial chains and supply chains.In addition, MIIT will expand the 5G and broadband network for information consumption and residential livelihoods to support industry digitalization.