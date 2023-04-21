Prospects for China’s international communication capacity are bright: Zhang Weiwei

Zhang Weiwei, director of the China Institute of Fudan University. Photo: VCG







China's young generation are of natural confidence and the prospects for China's international communication capacity are bright, though temporary setbacks can be felt, a leading Chinese scholar said on Friday at a forum.Zhang Weiwei, director of the China Institute of Fudan University, made the remarks at the China Internet Media Forum held in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Friday. He said that times are changing at a rapid rate, new things are happening every day, and the East is rising while the West is declining, which is a scene that we see almost every day.Zhang suggested people working on international communication develop a sense of devoting themselves into the great era that the old international order is about to change and the new one will emerge in the presence of their witness and participation.But during the process, facing setbacks is not surprising and being bullied and besieged by hostile forces can sometimes be frustrating, Zhang said, but overall, he is confident with China's international communication prospect.China's young generation are of natural confidence, have positive energy, and moreover, China possesses modern network of world-class hardware infrastructure, Zhang added.The young people's passive state of "lying flat" is a process that we all had gone through, China's young generation, in whom there is positive energy running through their blood, will gradually become mature and strong. This is part of Chinese cultural gene and inheritance, Zhang noted.In a previous interview with the Global Times, Zhang also said Chinese young and the general public see China's political, economic, social systems performing much better than the Western model. With the internet, they see a more realistic picture of China. But eventually, these younger generations between China and Western countries will share the same language, ideas and viewpoints.