One ministerial-level, 633 bureau-level officials punished in Q1: China's top anti-graft watchdog

The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), China's top anti-corruption watchdog, has filed 138,000 cases and punished 111,000 people across the country in the first quarter of the year, the authority announced on Saturday. Among them, one official was at the ministerial level, and 633 were at the bureau level, underscoring the country's strengthened efforts in tackling corruption and other types of disciplinary violations.
In the first quarter, disciplinary inspection organs nationwide received 776,000 whistleblower letters from the public, among which 231,000 were for prosecution and complaint purposes. They have addressed 358,000 allegations of various types, and filed 138,000 cases.
A total of 111,000 personnel were punished, including one at the provincial and ministerial level, 633 at the departmental and bureau level, in addition to 14,000 township-level officials.
Some 339,000 people were punished or educated in the first quarter. Among them, two thirds were issued with an official criticism and warning, 25 percent were given a light punishment, and others were severely punished or even suspected of violating the law.
China has continued concentrated efforts in resolutely punishing corruption and other types of disciplinary violations in recent years. CCDI noted that although the momentum of corruption has been effectively curbed, the task of eradicating the breeding ground for corruption remains arduous.
Both the 20th CPC National Congress and the second plenary session of the 20th CCDI have emphasized China's resolution in cracking down on corruption in new and covert forms in the long run, such as "shadow companies," "shadow shareholders" and the "revolving door" between government and business.
To tackle the new challenges, disciplinary authorities nationwide have adopted new technologies and measures such as big data
to step up and improve the efficiency of anti-corruption efforts.
At a conference of the 20th CPC Central Committee's first round of inspection in Beijing on March 27, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, arranged key tasks of the country's inspection work for 2023.
A plan to carry out intensified inspections on the General Administration of Sport was highlighted at the conference, with authorities vowing to dig deep into institutional problems in the sport field, especially in soccer, as part of country's strengthened efforts to shatter corruption issues and bring thorough reform to the sports administration.
Another field of concern is the financial institutions, as Li mentioned at the conference to carry out a "look back" campaign at financial units across China, thoroughly inspect the implementation and effects of the previous round of inspection requirements, and urge them to promote the resolution of outstanding problems in the sector.
