Media think tank Global Times Institute established in Beijing, aims for global influence

Participants take a group photo at the inauguration ceremony for the Global Times Institute on April 22, 2023. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The Global Times Institute (GTI), an innovative media think tank, was established in Beijing on Saturday. Fang Jiangshan, deputy editor-in-chief of the People's Daily, unveiled the nameplate of the institute together with scholars and experts in related fields at the inauguration ceremony.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the founding of the Global Times. Since 1993, the Global Times has continued to gain increasing domestic and international influence, reaching more than 450 million readers in all fronts.The Global Times launched the GTI to further strengthen the construction of international communication capacity, comprehensively improve the efficiency of international communication, promote the in-depth development of media integration, and better help in "connecting China and foreign countries, communicating with the world" on the new journey of Chinese modernization.The GTI currently has "Global Poll," "Global Think Tank" and "Global Dialogue" products. It will rely on the influence of the Global Times to bring together authorities and experts from various fields and give full play to the advantages of the Global Times' platform, techniques, resources and talents, in order to jointly build a media think tank with stronger research capabilities, broader coverage, more open communication platforms, and more in-depth application of research results, and systematically enhance the discourse power and the ability to initiate key questions.Fan Zhengwei, president and editor-in-chief of the Global Times, made a speech at the ceremony and said the establishment of the Global Times Institute is an important move of the Global Times to implement the spirit of "improving the systems for communications across all forms of media and creating a new environment of mainstream public opinion" from the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also acts as a leverage to build the Chinese discourse and Chinese narrative system, he said.The institute will allow expertise in transnational research and consulting to produce "deep knowledge" and spread "new knowledge" by leveraging on the convergence of media platforms and intellectual resources, constantly enhancing leadership, communication and influence, according to Fan.At the ceremony, the first batch of GTI's achievements were released, including a poll in 33 countries on the confidence and future of globalization development, and the report on the five-year situation of US' trade war on China and the evolution of China-US relations.

The Global Times Institute is inaugurated on April 22, 2023. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Cao Huanrong, former director of the news coordination department of the People's Daily, He Weiwen, former economic and commercial counselor at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco and New York, Cui Hongjian, director of the Department for European Studies, China Institute of International Studies, Li Haidong, professor of the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, Hao Min, director of the Intellectual Property and Technology Security Research Center at the University of International Relations, and Zhou Ting, dean of the School of Government and Public Affairs at the Communication University of China, also attended the ceremony and discussed the Global Times' 30 years of endeavor and its future development.