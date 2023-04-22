Chinese embassy in Sudan collects Chinese citizens' willingness on leaving

This photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows a closed shop in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Xinhua

Given the sporadic clashes in Khartoum in Sudan, the Chinese Embassy in Sudan released a notice on Saturday to collect Chinese citizens' willingness to leave the country and it also warned Chinese citizens to pay close attention to the situation and strengthen precaution to ensure safety.Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict, according to the Xinhua News Agency.As of Friday, the clashes left over 400 people dead and about 3,500 wounded, according to the Sudanese health ministry.The Sudanese army on Saturday said it would help to secure the evacuation of foreign diplomats and nationals amid Sudan's deadly clashes between the army and the RSF.China is closely following the developments of the situation in Sudan. We call on the two sides to stop fighting as soon as possible and prevent further escalation. We hope parties in Sudan will increase dialogue and jointly move forward the political transition process, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told the press conference on Friday.We are in close communication and coordination with relevant parties and will do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Sudan, Wang said.Global Times