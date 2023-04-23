PLA Navy's 3rd aircraft carrier Fujian holds propulsion tests; more Chinese carriers to be built

The Fujian Graphic: GT

In addition to opening many naval bases along China's coastal regions to the public, China celebrated the 74th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on Sunday by releasing updates on its major naval development programs, including the trial progress of its third aircraft carrier, a plan to build more carriers and develop more new-type warplanes, as well as the commissioning of a 10,000 ton-class large destroyer.From Saturday to Monday, the PLA Navy is holding barracks-open events in 22 cities and displaying warships in active service to the public.In Qingdao, East China's Shangdong Province, one of the main event sites, the Type 052D destroyer Kaifeng, the Type 054A frigate Daqing, the comprehensive replenishment ship Kekexilihu and the comprehensive submarine rescue ship Hongzehu are open for the public to visit.These are some of the PLA Navy's main combat and support vessels, and their opening to the public is an encapsulation of the PLA Navy's rapid development over the past two decades, showing the PLA Navy's confidence and serving as a good opportunity for national defense education, observers said.

People visit the Type 054A frigate Daqing, hull number 576, and the Type 052D destroyer Kaifeng, hull number 124, of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy at a wharf in Qingdao Port, East China's Shandong Province, on April 22, 2023. From April 22 to 24, the PLA Navy is holding barracks-open events in 22 cities and displaying warships in active service to the public as the force celebrates 74th anniversary of its establishment that falls on April 23. Photo: Xinhua

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the PLA Navy has grown significantly, launching several dozen advanced vessels including destroyers, frigates, submarines, aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, replenishment ships and others at an astounding speed. At the same time, China has trained personnel for intensive far sea operations, as the service shifts its original coastal defense strategy to a deep-blue water strategy, which sees the PLA Navy warships becoming capable of providing far sea escorts as China's national interests grow overseas, as the country sees increased number of projects, investments and nationals overseas.The PLA Navy's development comes as China is facing traditional security threats from the sea, including in the Taiwan Straits, the South China Sea and the East China Sea, where external forces like the US continue to make provocations by sending warships and warplanes for close-in reconnaissance operations, exercises and transits, as well as arming the island of Taiwan and countries in the region in an attempt to contain China militarily.Since the launch of the Fujian, China's third aircraft carrier, on June 17, 2022, the carrier has successfully carried out propulsion and mooring tests prior to its upcoming maiden voyage, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on the eve of the anniversary.To complete the propulsion test, the Fujian will leave dock and conduct a navigation test out in the sea, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Sunday.Judging from the current progress, the navigation test will likely take place within this year, Song said.The 80,000 ton-class Fujian is China's first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic aircraft launch and arrest system, making it more advanced than the country's first two carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, which are smaller and use ski-jump ramps to assist aircraft takeoffs with lower efficiency.China's vast sea areas mean that three aircraft carriers alone cannot meet its demand, so it is certain that the country will build new carriers, CCTV said in its report.Chinese naval expert Li Jie told the Global Times that if a country wants to deploy aircraft carriers effectively, it needs a certain number of them, because as a type of large warship, an aircraft carrier spends a lot of time in maintenance and training outside of combat readiness missions.The US Navy keeps 11 100,000 ton-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in active service. China's future aircraft carriers could also be nuclear powered, analysts said.When the electromagnetic catapult-equipped Fujian enters service, it will likely receive new carrier-based aircraft, including new fighter jets, fixed-wing drones and fixed-wing early warning aircraft, CCTV reported.