Trends: Debate on whether actors should rely on dubbing

A recent media analysis reveals that TV and film productions with non-dubbed actors only account for 10 percent of all works. Whether or not an actor should rely on dubbing has been hotly debated. Some netizens said that dubbing should be allowed but it should never be an "excuse" for poor acting skills.The issue of dubbing versus original voices has been a topic of debate in the Chinese entertainment industry for many years, with some arguing that the use of original voices adds authenticity and depth to performances. Actors should use their original voices as their voices are already well-known to the public and dubbing could come off as artificial.April 23 marks World Book Day. A recent public survey from the Chinese Academy of Press and Publication shows that in 2022 the general reading rate of Chinese adults - including various platforms such as newspapers, books and digital publications - was 81.8 percent, an increase from 81.6 percent in 2021.The survey report suggests that "reading on mobile device" has been highlighted as a major channel that has encouraged over 70 percent of adults to choose reading as a way to spend their leisure time. Reading enhances one's "ability to learn, think and create" and can improve one's "core competence," the report said.The 2022 anime movie The First Slam Dunk has swept Chinese mainland cinemas, earning great reviews from audiences. While the film ignites post-1980 and post-1990 childhood nostalgia, a hindering problem has become increasingly apparent - many audiences are filming the movie during screenings without authorization.It is understandable that audiences have been waiting for this movie for over 30 years and are eager to capture this moment, yet unauthorized filming is a form of infringement that is potentially illegal.