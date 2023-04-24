China’s top legislature to inspect security of special equipment in 6 provinces

Staff members check the condition of an elevator at the Wulingyuan scenic area in Zhangjiajie City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 24, 2019. The Wulingyuan scenic area has strengthened the inspection and safeguard on the transport infrastructures to secure the safety of tourists during the seven-day Spring Festival holidays starting from Feb. 4. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

China's top legislature will dispatch inspection teams to six provinces and regions to survey how laws curbing special equipment accidents have been implemented across the country in a bid to better protect public security.The law on the safety of special equipment, including elevators, boilers, cranes and large recreation facilities took effect on January 2014, aiming to guarantee production security, public security and livelihoods. It was then enacted amid a spate of accidents some of which were fatal.In May, the law enforcement inspection teams from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) will visit six regions of Northeast China's Liaoning, East China's Shanghai, Fujian, Shandong, Central China's Hubei and South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to conduct inspections.The standing committees of people's congresses in eight other regions will organize the inspection accordingly. Among them are Northeast China's Heilongjiang, East China's Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.The decision was made on the first plenary meeting of the law enforcement inspection team of the Standing Committee of the NPC held on Sunday.The thorough inspection will check industrial development, law enforcement and innovation development relating to special equipment. Inspection team members will take time to hear suggestions and questions from frontline operators.The Global Times found several places actually had already activated inspections. The market supervision department of Xianyang, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province last week visited enterprises to check whether special equipment was legally registered and if they set up any emergency schemes and organized personnel trainings for security production.In late May, law enforcement inspection teams will hold its second plenary meeting to revise and improve the draft report of this inspection. Then in mid-to-late June, the Standing Committee of the NPC will deliberate a report reviewing the implementation of the law on the safety of special equipment.The law clarifies that enterprises producing, selling, operating, using and testing special equipment take legal responsibility for workplace and operational safety. The government is responsible for supervision and management.Those violating the law could be fined up to 2 million yuan ($325,400) in serious cases. Pressure vessels, pressure pipelines, lifting appliances, passenger ropeways and special vehicles are also listed as special equipment.Global Times