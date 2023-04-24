SW China’s Sichuan police confirm deaths of three people committing suicide

The statement released by Shifang police in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on April 24, 2023.
The Shifang police in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, confirmed on Monday that three people had committed suicide on a forest farm in Tianqiao village, and the aftermath of the incident is being treated in an orderly manner.
At around 5 pm on April 22, local police received a report that three people had been found dead on a forest farm in Shifang. The police quickly organized personnel to rush to the scene to carry out investigation.
It is found that a 30-year-old female surnamed Xie, who is from Bazhong in Sichuan, a 26-year-old male surnamed Zhou, who is from Quanzhou in East China's Fujian Province and a 23-year-old male, who is from Xuchang, Central China's Henan Province arrived at Tianqiao village from outside regions and committed suicide in deeper areas of the forest farm, according to the Shifang police.
The police reminded people not to spread photos of the deceased, and respect their privacy.
In early April, another case took place in Zhangjiajie
, Central China's Hunan Province, which captured public attention on Chinese social media. Four people had died in an apparent suicide pact after they jumped from Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie
.