9 injured after a car collided with pedestrians and non-motor vehicles

The police of Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, issued a notice on Monday, reporting a traffic accident in which nine people were injured after a woman driving a car collided with pedestrians and non-motor vehicles.After receiving the call, police were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to police's preliminary investigations, the woman, surnamed Cao, 50, was driving along the Second Ring Road to the road near the Macun overpass. She violated the traffic signals and collided with pedestrians and non-motor vehicles passing the crosswalk in front of her, resulting in nine injured. All the injured have been sent to the hospitals and remain in stable condition.The driver has been detained by police, and has cleared a drug and alcohol test. At present, the accident is under further investigation.Global Times